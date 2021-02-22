Help local charities by participating in Jersey Mike's annual 'Month of Giving'

Four charities are teaming up with 12 Jersey Mike's locations throughout South Central Pennsylvania for the sandwich chain's annual "Month of Giving," this March.

The participating locations are in the Harrisburg, York, and Lancaster areas. All throughout the month of March, customers can make a donation at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants to the following charities: Four Diamonds, Autism York, Aaron's Acres, and United Way of Franklin County.

The campaign with end on March 31, Jersey Mike's "Day of Giving." This day only, they will donate 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the partner charities.

The chain is hoping to raise over $8 million this year. Since the event began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $32 million for local charities.

"This March, we celebrate our Month of Giving with a renewed sense of determination to do all we can to raise as much as we can for important local causes,” Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO said. “I invite you to come in this month and make a difference in someone’s life.”