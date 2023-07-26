Jeremy Pauley preliminary hearing pushed back for 7th time

Pauley's preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Jeremy Pauley, the man accused of illegally purchasing and selling human remains, will have his preliminary hearing in Cumberland County rescheduled for the seventh time.

The clerk at Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson’s office said Wednesday's preliminary hearing was continued because Pauley’s defense attorney requested it.

The preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m.

The court clerk told FOX43 it's not expected to be moved again.

Outside of Cumberland County, Pauley pleaded guilty to two federal charges, one for transporting stolen property and one for conspiracy.

Pauley, 40, was charged after an investigation that began on June 14, 2022, and saw his preliminary hearing delayed now seven times.

"During the course of the investigation that some other things were being discovered: that body parts were being sent through the mail, and that those body parts may not be legal, they may be—for lack of a better term—stolen," said Sean McCormick, the Cumberland County District Attorney.

Further investigation determined Pauley was purchasing the remains from a woman in Arkansas, whom police identified as Candace Scott. An examination of Facebook Messenger exchanges determined Pauley had purchased several human remains from Scott for $4,000, including:

half a human head

one whole human head minus the skull cap

three human brains with skull caps

a human heart

a human liver

a human lung

human kidneys (2)

a human female pelvis

a piece of human torso including a nipple

human hands (4)

Police say the items were shipped to Pauley via the U.S. Postal Service. State Police intercepted the remains in Scranton, according to the complaint.

McCormack called the case "one of the most bizarre investigations" he has encountered in his 33 years as a prosecutor.

"Just when I think I have seen it all, a case like this comes around," said McCormack.

Investigators contacted police in Arkansas, who determined Scott was stealing the remains from a mortuary and sending them to Pauley to be resold. The remains were determined to belong to the University of Arkansas, according to the complaint.

This investigation crossed even more states lines.