A look at a finalist from last year's Jefferson Awards | Multiplying Good

Jeff Case was nominated last year for starting the Good Karma Garage, which offers free car repairs to those in need.

YORK, Pa. — Here in Central Pennsylvania, there are people multiplying good all around us; we need your help to shine a light on those good deeds and the people making wonderful things happen in our community.

That's why we've teamed up with Multiplying Good and the Donegal Insurance Group to recognize those going above and beyond in the name of service.

People like Jeff Case, who was nominated last year for starting the Good Karma Garage.

The nonprofit offers free car repairs to veterans and community members in need. A coast guard veteran himself, Case said he's always believed that giving back is an important part of life, and remembers well when he first got the idea to start the garage.

"A friend of my wife...at the time was 71, 72-years-old, working three jobs, and she got an estimate for $1,200 to get her car inspected, which she didn't have, so we were able to get the parts for a fraction of that cost and I don't charge the labor and I thought, 'Jesus, there are probably a lot of other folks that are in that same situation,'" Case said.

He was right. Within just three months of starting the nonprofit, he helped over 14 customers get their wheels up and running. He told FOX43 that he hopes to create a storefront with easier access for clients that are in need of help.

