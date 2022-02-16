Jefferson Awards: Providing kids with mentorship and afterschool care

Anthony Burnett started the LOOP Boys & Girls program over 20 years ago in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg, Anthony Burnett knows that for young kids – having a role model is important.

"One of my mentors was a real inspiration to me," he says. "I remember he said to me 'you won't be able to get anything and if you don't go after it'.”

In 2002, after years of volunteering, Burnett saw a bigger change needed to happen in his community.

“I felt that more that needed to be done," says Burnett. "There was more street violence, gun violence, and drugs.

"Somebody mentored my life throughout the course of my time being a youngster…they gave back, so I thought it was necessary for me to do something as well.”

So he got to work and for almost 20 years, Burnett has been the champion of the "left out organization program" – or LOOP– for young boys & girls.

The group provides mentorship, tutoring and recreational activities to keep kids off the streets and on the right track

“It's passion in me because I was in that position where these kids are at," Burnett says. "I had mentors that looked out for me, and it encouraged me to do the same."

Inspiring others with his huge heart, Burnett's program touches the lives of many.

“Love, love is one of the biggest things to children — they don't care how much you know, until you show them how much you care," he says.

All over our area, there are people who are not just doing good, but Multiplying Good.

