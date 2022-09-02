Jefferson Awards: Harrisburg man helping to normalize conversations about mental health

Govan Martin started the Suicide Prevention Alliance to help others see that it's okay not to be okay.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to data from the CDC, more than 47,000 Americans died by suicide in 2019.

For Harrisburg resident Govan Martin, he’s experienced firsthand the devastating effects of suicide with the loss of his brother more than 40 years ago.

The tragic event changed the trajectory of his family's life and his own personal goals.

"Throughout my life, that was always a conversation stopper...so when I started getting involved with suicide prevention amongs troopers, somebody asked me if I also wanted to get involved with what was going on in Pennsylvania," Martin said.

Martin would go on to found the Suicide Prevention Alliance, an organization that provides training and education across the state and country, with the hope of normalizing conversations about suicide.

"Once we normalize that conversation, people can reach out to get help," Martin said. Martin says that the most important thing he wants people to take away from his work is that it's okay to not be okay.

His work, multiplying good across the country, is something psychologist Dr. David Rogers, a close friend of Martin's, has seen.

"In Govan’s core, he is a person of service…and you know for a lot of us we do things...but Govan is service," Dr. Rogers said. "He doesn't just do service— it's his essence. It's who he is. It's his purpose.”

A servant’s heart, Govan Martin works every day to make others feel loved and supported when struggling with their mental health

"There's so much to do, you know?" he said. "It never ends because suicides and thoughts of suicide still continue. Ten years from now, I'll still be doing what I'm doing because...my mission will never be done."

