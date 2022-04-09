A look at a finalist from last year's Jefferson Awards | Multiplying Good

Govan Martin was nominated because of his passion and dedication to suicide prevention.

YORK, Pa. — Here at WPMT-FOX43, we are working to serve our community and recognizing the good work being done by people across our area everyday. That's why we partner with Multiplying Good and the Donegal Insurance Group to celebrate unsung heroes volunteers and non-profit workers with the Jefferson Award.

One of our finalists from last year was Govan Martin.

Martin was selected because of his passion and dedication to suicide prevention, a commitment he still carries more than 40 years after losing his own brother to suicide.

"Throughout my life, that was always a conversation stopper. So, when I started getting involved with suicide prevention, somebody asked me if I also wanted to get involved with what was going on in Pennsylvania," Martin said.

He went on to found the Suicide Prevention Alliance, based in Harrisburg. The non-profit organization is dedicated to preventing suicide, raising awareness and supporting those who are thinking about, or have been impacted by suicide.

Thanks to the good work of Martin and so many others, the number of suicides in this country dropped three percent from 2019 to 2020 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Martin is just one example of a person going above and beyond.

We know there are countless others making a difference all around us every day, but we need you to tell us about them so that we can share their stories and inspire others to take action.

Founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard, the Jefferson Awards National Ceremonies are the country’s longest standing and most prestigious celebration of public service. By celebrating an individual's outstanding service, we are amplifying their solutions for others to apply in their own communities.

From August 2022 – December 2022, we will select local nominees and highlight him or her on our news in January and February 2023.

In Spring 2023, we will choose one finalist to represent our area at the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony. The finalist chosen will receive a trip to the awards ceremony.

The nomination process is simple. You can do so by clicking here and filling out the nomination form.