How life changed after being nominated last year | Jefferson Awards

Jeff Case represented our area at the National Jefferson Awards convention last year for his work creating the Good Karma Garage in Dauphin County.

YORK, Pa. — In every neighborhood, there are "unsung heroes" – volunteers and paid professionals who go well beyond their expected duties.

FOX43 is proud to be teaming up once again with Donegal Insurance group to honor these individuals, through what's called "The Jefferson awards."

We talked to last year's local winner to find out more about his experience.

Jeff Case was picked to represent our area at last year's Jefferson Awards for starting the Good Karma Garage in Dauphin County, offering free car services to those who need it.

"Attending the conference out in Indianapolis was awesome," he said. "It is nice to be recognized but sitting in the group and hearing the other stories was fantastic. It kind of bolsters you up and made you want to get into it even more," Case said.

"We had made a lot of contacts out there that we are still in touch with that are helping us out with the non-profit stuff, a lot of things we haven't thought about or known about, we learned out there," Case said.

Case said they were already pretty busy at the garage prior to being nominated but since then, it's picked up even more.

"We got a lot of really good press from FOX43 which really helped us out a lot our customer base really grew from that, he said."

In fact, last year they helped 84 families, providing 25-thousand dollars in parts and over 34-thousand in labor. Giving back, something he says we are all capable of doing.

"Everybody's got something they can give back and and we just all try to help one person, then that lifts up the whole community," Jeff said.

From now until December, we will highlight some of the nominations you submit and then in the spring, we will choose one finalist to represent our area at the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony, just like Jeff did last year.

If you know someone who is deserving of the recognition, the nomination process is simple.

Click here to fill out a nomination form.

For more information on the Good Karma Garage, click here.