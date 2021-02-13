Jeep enthusiasts take a cool ride through Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — A group of Jeep enthusiasts bundled up and headed to the Clarks Summit Ice Festival in a "cool" way.
The event marked the second annual Black Top Warriors Polar Bear Convoy.
Drivers met up at Curry Donuts in Scranton to fuel up on some hot chocolate and coffee before driving, tops down, to the festival.
"This is really cool, we're cold. Doing something new and fun that we can do with the kids, outside. Which is really hard to do with the weather and COVID. So this was something we could do as a family," said Barbara Stillwell of Lake Ariel.
Organizers say the convoy is all about helping support local businesses in Lackawanna County.