JDog Warehouse holds sale to support veterans

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County business is held a warehouse sale Saturday with the money raised to help veterans.

J-Dog Junk Removal in Stewartstown is run by a military family. The owner says this is just one small way to give back to those who serve our country.

"Our effort is to salute the veteran patient, right, and in doing so is what we're doing here is having a sale this weekend of the various things we collect through junk removal and proceeds from this will support the wounded warrior project," said Shawn Stroop, the owner of J-dog Junk Removal.

J-Dog Junk Removal is holding these warehouse sales on the first Saturday of the month for the rest of the year.