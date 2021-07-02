Jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket worth $516 million claimed in Pennsylvania

Peace of Mind Trust, a 5-member group, will receive the prize of $348,600,000, less 24% federal and 3.07% state tax withholding. The prize amount is $254,233,980.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lottery officials Friday announced that a jackpot-winning Mega Millions® ticket from the May 21, 2021 drawing has been claimed.

The jackpot had an annuity value of $516 million, lottery officials said.

The jackpot winners opted to form a trust to claim the jackpot prize as a cash, lump-sum payment. As a result, Peace of Mind Trust, a five-member group, will receive the prize of $348,600,000, less 24 percent federal and 3.07 percent state tax withholding.

The after-tax prize amount is $254,233,980, lottery officials said.

“This is life-changing generational money," attorneys Kurt Panouses and Christopher Mahoney said in a joint statement provided to the Pennsylvania Lottery. "The winners live in small communities in eastern Pennsylvania and desire to keep their lives as normal as possible. Maintaining anonymity is key to ensuring that normalcy. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick."

Panouses leads the Florida-based Panouses Law Firm and Mahoney is an attorney with Stuckert & Yates, a Pennsylvania firm.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winners of this historic jackpot,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We tell our players all the time that it only takes one ticket to have a chance to win a life-changing jackpot, and this Mega Millions win is a reminder of that fact. This is the largest jackpot ever won in Pennsylvania, and that’s also great news for the older Pennsylvanians who benefit from the programs the Pennsylvania Lottery funds.”

This is the third, and largest, Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010.