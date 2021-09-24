Jackpot for Saturday night's Powerball drawing reaches $523 million

It's the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since January, when a $731.1 million jackpot was won in Maryland.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The jackpot for Saturday night's Powerball drawing has reached an estimated annuity value of $523 million, or $379 million cash, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday.

It's the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since January, when a $731.1 million jackpot was won in Maryland, the Lottery said.

If someone wins on Saturday, it would be the 10th largest jackpot in the Powerball game’s history, according to the Lottery.

“It only takes one ticket to win this life-changing prize,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Along with having fun, we urge players to play responsibly. For those who may need help, we offer a free helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER, and more resources on our website palottery.com.”

This will be the first Powerball jackpot awarded since the game launched Monday drawings with Double Play on August 23.

The Powerball jackpot has been rolling for more than three months. The jackpot was last won in Florida in the June 5 drawing.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 37th draw in the jackpot run.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball® tickets online or by visiting a retailer.