Ivanka Trump to speak at campaign event in Lancaster

The daughter of President Trump is scheduled to speak at a 'Make America Great Again' event in Lancaster on Sunday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from a 2016 visit Ivanka Trump made to Cumberland County.

The daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, is scheduled to speak at a 'Make America Great Again' event in Lancaster on Sunday, November 1.

The event is set to be held at the Wyndham Lancaster Resort & Convention Center at 2300 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

Ivanka Trump said via press release, "I’m excited to be back in Lancaster to spread the President’s message of resilience and prosperity for this country. President Trump has fought for the people of Pennsylvania by cutting taxes, advocating for school choice, protecting the nation’s farmers, and renegotiating unfair trade deals."

She added, "My father remains the strongest candidate for Pennsylvanians and I am excited to make the case for four more years under his leadership."