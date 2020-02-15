IUP on lockdown last night after off-campus shooting

Police reported that two people were injured, leaving one person with a gunshot wound.

INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania was on lockdown last night after three males dressed in black clothing and ski masks were involved in a shooting off-campus, according to a post from the university's Facebook account.

The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. on the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, says Indiana Borough Police.

Police reported that two people were injured, leaving one person with a gunshot wound. Both individuals are being treated by medical officials, according to the Facebook post.

Police say all students were asked to stay locked indoors until otherwise.

Indiana Borough Police later determined that this incident was not random and say they don't believe there is a risk to community safety.