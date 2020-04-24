"It's unsettling": Fewer flights, fewer passengers at Harrisburg International during COVID-19 crisis

Harrisburg International Airport has received support from the CARES act as there are fewer flights and fewer passengers

On a normal day, Harrisburg International Airport sees around 4,200 passengers.

During the COVID-19 crisis, "I mean, we might do a hundred today," said airport spokesperson Scott Miller.

Miller uses the word "unsettling" to describe the new normal at the airport.

"Normally we'd have 35-36 departures a day," said Miller. But, now, he said the airport is seeing 10-12.

Miller said Harrisburg International Airport had a record year in 2019 and a strong first quarter in 2020. But he said since March business has slowed with most flights only 10% full.

"This is what life has been like here for pretty much the past three, four, five weeks as people are adhering to the recommendation to stay home and be safe," said Miller

Miller said many airlines are cutting service levels back to meet the lack of demand. Meantime, the COVID-19 crisis is also impacting parking revenues and concessions.

Miller said the airport did receive money through the CARES act. He added, airline revenue rents are staying steady for now and lower fuel prices are helping airlines at this time as well.

Harrisburg International does not have any planes parked on the runway as Miller said the airport does not have the space to park planes.

As for how the COVID-19 crisis may change airline travel in the future, Miller said "after 9/11 we had the introduction of the TSA and all new security rules. After this, are there health screenings required to go in airports? To go to any public building anywhere? You know, what impact will that have? Could that have?"

As for those cheap flights, Miller expects the lower prices will last until "airplanes are filled."