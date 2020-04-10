IT Outage affecting online voter registration and other services at Departments of State, Revenue, Human Services and Liquor Control Board

The issue began at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Office of Administration its partners are working to resolve an IT hardware issue affecting access to online services in multiple state agencies.

The issue began at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Technicians identified the cause as an equipment failure at a data center managed for the commonwealth by Unisys and immediately began to work on plans for recovery, which are in progress.

There is no indication at this time of any malicious physical or cyber activity, or that any loss of data has occurred.

“We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored,” Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome said in a statement released Sunday. “In the meantime, the affected agencies are working to activate their continuity plans and provide additional information to customers of the impacted services.”