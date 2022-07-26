Having issues with your Pennsylvania EBT card? Here's how to get a new one

The Pa. Dept. of Human Services said that if you are experiencing this problem, to rest assured that replacement cards are being issued to the affected households.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pa. Department of Human Services put out a statement on Monday saying that they have been receiving reports that some EBT cards that just received a Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) deposit on July 20 or July 21 are showing as deactivated and are being declined when used in a store.

The department said in their statement that if you are experiencing this problem, to rest assured that replacement cards are being issued to the affected households and they will be mailed to your address on file. In turn, the current affected cards will be deactivated.

To see if your card has been deactivated, click here. If you see a status of "Mail Pan" then your replacement card is on the way.

You can also call the number on the back of your card to check if your card is deactivated.

If you need a replacement card sooner, you can visit any County Assistance Office for a new card.