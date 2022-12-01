Iron Valley Tubing prepares for their winter season

Snowmaking started last week, and crews hope opening day will be Dec. 26

CORNWALL, Pa. — The winter season is here!

And Iron Valley in Lebanon County is beginning to take out their tubes from storage.

Snowmaking on Iron Valley's Tubing lanes began early last week. Crews planned for customers to have fun in the snow on Monday, Dec. 26, for their opening day.

Guests can experience multiple adult lanes, kiddie lanes, 130 feet of drop, 900 feet of total run and tow lifts to get them back to the top for more "tubing" fun!

Iron Valley said all tickets must be purchased online prior to arrival, and that no tickets will be sold on site.

Opening day on Dec. 26 will run from noon to 6 p.m.

For opening week:

Tuesday, Dec. 27, to Friday (Dec. 30): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.