Iron Hill Brewery is finding new ways to give back to the community

LANCASTER, Pa. — Iron Hill Brewery is known for their locally-crafted beer, delicious food, and now, giving back to their community.

Throughout the month of September, Iron Hill Brewery is also asking guests to “Eat Dessert” first or include in the initial order the name of children’s cancer research.

Servers will deliver the dessert message prior to drinks and food and the restaurant group will donate $0.75 for every dessert ordered in addition to the annual and ongoing Triple Chocolate Hill donation commitment for the restaurant group, according to a press release.

Since 2004, Iron Hill has raised over $300,000 for CureSearch.

“Since we partnered with CureSearch in 2004 at the suggestion of my wife, a pediatric oncologist, we are continually inspired by the passion and dedication of their team to fund research and find therapies for childhood cancer,” Mark Edelson, founder and vice president of beer said in a statement. “This year we expanded our efforts to include a seasonal beer and the entire dessert menu to raise funds and awareness for such an important cause."