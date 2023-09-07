How to get the most out of a last-generation iPhone

With the newest iPhone from Apple expected to release late September, iPhone users don't have to break the bank in order to have a phone that functions normally.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The newest iPhone from Apple is expected to be released later this month. But with the high price tag, it may be in customers best interest to stick with their current phone.

Contrary to what some iPhone users might believe, last-generation iPhones can still be used if regularly maintained.

Like any other piece of technology, iPhones can break or slow down over time. Multiple factors can play a role in this, such as internal or external damage to the phone. This type of damage can impact a phone’s performance and value.

However, tech experts like Adam McWilliams, the chief retail officer of BatteriesPlus, believe old tech still has value.

“The older iPhone 7s, the 8, the X’s, they’re still very relevant with the technology because of how advanced they are, so rather than going out and spending anywhere from $800 to- believe it or not- 1,800 dollars, they can just refurbish their old phone and keep it,” McWilliams said.

A slow iPhone could mean it’s time for a new battery.

“If you have an older phone and it’s just not holding the battery, it is a lot less expensive to just replace the battery,” McWilliams said.

McWilliams says iPhone battery replacement is one of the most common solutions for an underperforming device and can increase its lifespan. Though a battery might be intact, it still has the potential to break down over time. For example, using a carport to charge an iPhone can cause internal damage to the battery if used excessively.

“What a lot of people do and don’t realize is how they charge and take care of their battery,” McWilliams elaborated.

One way to maintain an iPhone battery is to avoid overusing the device during the day. This can be done by setting a time limit for how long a user should be on the phone for. Switching from app to app without closing the previous one will allow apps to continue running and drain battery life.

“Another good practice is to avoid just leaving it on the charger all the time,” McWilliams added.

Overcharging can also cause internal damage to the battery, and potentially cause the battery to overheat and break down. It’s recommended to charge an iPhone when it has a low battery and unplug it once battery life returns to 100%.

Users can also take an inventory of their iPhones and consider deleting some apps. Too many apps can take up space in a phone's storage and cause it to process commands more slowly, therefore using more battery life and draining the device faster.

“We get a lot of baggage over the years, we download different apps and so that stuff can really slow a phone down and chew through your battery,” McWilliams said.

If a user isn’t sure if they need a new iPhone battery, there’s a simple way to check the device at home. Simply go into settings, go to battery, and click on battery health and charging. Experts say if the maximum capacity is below 85%, users may want to consider replacing the battery.

If interested in upgrading to the most recent iPhone, McWilliams recommends customers visit his staff at any of the four locations he operates for a value estimate. The stores include locations in Lancaster, Shrewsbury, Timonium, and Reisterstown.