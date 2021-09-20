State police are providing an update on the bus crash that injured 32 people Sunday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of young people from central Pennsylvania were injured in a charter bus crash Sunday in Schuylkill County.

State police say a bus heading south on Interstate 81 near the Hegins exit rolled off the highway, over the exit ramp, and across Route 25.

The bus came to a stop in the woods.

The driver of the bus was identified as Adam Wright, 37, of Lancaster. He is in serious condition.

More than 30 freshmen and sophomore girls and their leaders from LCBC church in Lancaster County were on board.

The church says about 10 remain hospitalized, three are in critical condition.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why the driver lost control of the bus in Schuylkill County.

Just before noon on Monday, troopers gave an update about the crash. Check it out in the Facebook video.

Officials from LCBC Church released a statement on Sunday's crash.

Thank you for praying for those involved in today's bus accident involving 31 students and leaders from our Manheim Campus who were returning from the LCBC HSM (high school ministry) retreat at Lake Champion in New York.

The accident took place around 3pm near the Hegins exit of I-81. All 31 of the freshman and sophomore girls and their leaders on the bus sustained various levels of injury and all but one were transported to five local hospitals for care. Four were taken by Life Flight to either Hershey Medical Center or the Geisinger Hospital in Danville. As of this evening, two-thirds have been released from the hospital while the other third remain hospitalized, several in critical condition.

We ask that you would continue to pray for each student and their families during this very difficult time. Specifically, we are asking God for the comfort and healing of each student along with wisdom and skill for the medical teams that care for them. Additionally, we ask for peace and comfort for the families of each of the girls involved.

I love our LCBC family, and families pull together in times of need. And now is the time for our entire LCBC family to come together in prayer to support these girls and leaders and their families.