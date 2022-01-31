Investigators vow to put collapsed bridge under 'microscope'

Federal investigators are vowing to put a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh “under a microscope” as they examine evidence.

That includes video from a municipal bus that plummeted along the span, prompting rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach a few occupants.

Officials said 10 people, including some first responders, were evaluated and treated for minor injuries Friday morning, and three people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.