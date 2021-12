According to emergency dispatch, the fire department is on the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 83 southbound near Exit 14.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor trailer fire has shut down all lanes on Interstate 83 southbound in York County.

According to PennDOT, the tractor trailer fire is at Exit 14 to Leaders Heights.

There is no word on if anyone has been injured in the incident or how long the roadway will be closed at this time.

UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-83 southbound at Exit 14 - PA 182/Leader Heights. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 23, 2021