Portion of Interstate 83 SB in Cumberland County reopens after overturned vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:25 a.m.): The overturned vehicle has been cleared, and the roadway has reopened.
Residual delays are expected.
PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Interstate 83 Southbound in Cumberland County is closed due to an overturned vehicle.
According to emergency dispatch, a vehicle overturned between the exit and on-ramp at Exit 40B at New Cumberland around 7:20 a.m.
Due to the incident, a portion of Interstate 83 Southbound is closed in the area.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.