Portion of Interstate 83 SB in Cumberland County reopens after overturned vehicle

A vehicle overturned between the exit and on-ramp, causing a closure of the roadway.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:25 a.m.): The overturned vehicle has been cleared, and the roadway has reopened.

Residual delays are expected.

Crash is now CLEARED on I-83 SB at Exit 40B - Expect residual delays. https://t.co/o5wGpnmjtz — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) September 4, 2020

PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Interstate 83 Southbound in Cumberland County is closed due to an overturned vehicle.

According to emergency dispatch, a vehicle overturned between the exit and on-ramp at Exit 40B at New Cumberland around 7:20 a.m.

Due to the incident, a portion of Interstate 83 Southbound is closed in the area.

Closed due to crash I-83 SB at Exit 40B - New Cumberland. — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) September 4, 2020