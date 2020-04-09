x
Portion of Interstate 83 SB in Cumberland County reopens after overturned vehicle

A vehicle overturned between the exit and on-ramp, causing a closure of the roadway.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:25 a.m.): The overturned vehicle has been cleared, and the roadway has reopened.

Residual delays are expected.

PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Interstate 83 Southbound in Cumberland County is closed due to an overturned vehicle.

According to emergency dispatch, a vehicle overturned between the exit and on-ramp at Exit 40B at New Cumberland around 7:20 a.m.

Due to the incident, a portion of Interstate 83 Southbound is closed in the area.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.