Portion of Interstate 83 in York County closed due to crash

A multi-vehicle crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound near mile marker 8.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (11:55 a.m.): Officials say that a crash on Interstate 83 northbound has caused all lanes to be closed in the area of Exit 8 at Glen Rock and Exit 10 at Loganville.

PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Interstate 83 southbound is closed in York County due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.

According to 511PA, a multi-vehicle crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound near mile marker 8.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if any injuries were suffered.

It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed.

83 SB is CLOSED between Loganville and Glen Rock. That's due to this crash.#CentralPATraffic pic.twitter.com/rs5GJoMdhe — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) September 23, 2021