Portion of Interstate 83 in York County closed due to crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (11:55 a.m.): Officials say that a crash on Interstate 83 northbound has caused all lanes to be closed in the area of Exit 8 at Glen Rock and Exit 10 at Loganville.
PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Interstate 83 southbound is closed in York County due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.
According to 511PA, a multi-vehicle crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound near mile marker 8.
There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if any injuries were suffered.
It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.