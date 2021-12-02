Portion of Interstate 83 northbound closed in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 83 northbound is closed in York County for what is being described by authorities as a "police incident."
According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to Exit 22 at N. George St. around 6:00 a.m. on Feb. 12.
State Police say they are on the scene of an "incident" and the road may be closed for a while.
Currently, Interstate 83 Northbound is closed from Exit 22 at N. George St. to Exit 24 at Emigsville.
