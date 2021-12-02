x
Portion of Interstate 83 northbound closed in York County

According to emergency dispatch, the interstate is closed at the N. George St. exit due to a what police said was an "incident."
Credit: FOX43

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 83 northbound is closed in York County for what is being described by authorities as a "police incident."

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to Exit 22 at N. George St. around 6:00 a.m. on Feb. 12.

State Police say they are on the scene of an "incident" and the road may be closed for a while.

Currently, Interstate 83 Northbound is closed from Exit 22 at N. George St. to Exit 24 at Emigsville.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

