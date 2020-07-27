Interstate 83 NB closes on Sunday night due to multi-vehicle crash

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — A crash involving three vehicles closed Interstate 83 Northbound for nearly four hours late Sunday night and into Monday morning.
On July 26 around 10:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to Interstate 83 Northbound near milemarker 3 for a reported crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor trailer.
The crash resulted in an unknown substance covering the roadway, causing a Hazmat unit to respond to the scene to clear the roadway.
Both lanes of Interstate 83 Northbound reopened by 1:45 a.m. on July 27.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.