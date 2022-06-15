Crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County closes all southbound lanes

There is currently no information on the cause of the crash, how many vehicles were involved, or if there are any injuries.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — All Interstate 81 southbound lanes are closed between Exit 77 to Route 39/Manada Hill/Hershey and Exit 72 for Paxtonia and Linglestown following a crash in West Hanover Township this morning, according to 511pa.com.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m., and traffic has been backed up along the route since the time of the crash.

There is currently no information on the cause of the crash, how many vehicles were involved, or if there are any injuries.

It is also unclear when the lanes will reopen.