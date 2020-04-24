Interstate 81 Northbound near Harrisburg reopens after multiple crashes

The crashes closed a portion of the Interstate near Harrisburg for several hours.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (10:55 a.m.): The crashes have cleared, and Interstate 81 Northbound has reopened.

PREVIOUSLY: Two separate crashes have closed a portion of Interstate 81 Northbound in Dauphin County this morning.

Around 6:25 a.m. on April 24, a crash occurred that closed the northbound lanes near the Front Street exit in Harrisburg:

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Then, around 7:00 a.m., a second crash occurred on Interstate 81 Northbound near Route 581.

Due to the crashes, all traffic was being forced onto Route 581 from Interstate 81 Northbound, as of 7:45 a.m.:

The area is expected to be closed for several hours: