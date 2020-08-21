x
Crash sends one to the hospital, closes portion of Interstate 81 NB in Cumberland County

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 81 Northbound.
Credit: FOX43

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 Northbound near mile marker 37 in Penn Township around midnight on August 21.

As a result of the crash, at least one person was taken to the hospital, and all lanes of Interstate 81 Northbound are closed due to the crash, as of 4:00 a.m.

There is no word how many vehicles were involved or on the extent of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.