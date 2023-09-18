Section of I-81 northbound in Carlisle closed for tractor trailer crash

CARLISLE, Pa. — A section of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County is closed this morning following a tractor trailer crash.
A PennDOT spokesperson says the tractor trailer rolled over on the median of I-81 in Carlisle around mile marker 48. It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured in the incident.
All lanes of I-81 northbound are closed from one mile north of Exit 48: PA 74 - York Road up to Exit 48.
There is no word on how long the road will be closed while a tow truck removes the overturned tractor trailer.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.