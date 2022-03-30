Interstate 81 north in Schuylkill County back open after deadly pileup

Interstate 81 north near Pottsville in Schuylkill County is now reopened after Monday's deadly wreck.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — After nearly 40 hours, the stretch of 81 north near Pottsville is back open Wednesday morning.

The highway reopened around 1 a.m.

At least three people died after more than 50 vehicles got caught up in a chain reaction wreck Monday morning.

CLEARED: Incident cleared on I-81 northbound between Exit 107 - US 209 and Exit 119 - Highridge Park Rd. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) March 30, 2022

An 80-year-old woman from Vermont was driving home from Florida when it started to snow near Tower City.

Ann White says she couldn't see a thing when she crashed into a tractor trailer.

White was then helplessly trapped in her car as at least 10 vehicles hit her.

"'I said, don't let me survive this crash only to be taken out by the car slamming into me.' I didn't know whether they were semis plowing into me."

Crews rescued white by pulling her through her windshield.

She spent the night in a local hotel before being picked up by her children in Schuylkill County.