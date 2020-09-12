The wreck happened near the West Hazleton exit Wednesday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman died in a crash that shut down the highway for nine hours in Luzerne County.

The car collided head-on with a tractor trailer in the north lanes of Interstate 81 near Hazleton just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The car driver, Amiyah Sherard from Harrisburg, died at the scene.

A one-year-old in her car is in critical condition.

The trucker from New York was also hurt but is expected to be okay.

The road reopened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to officials, Sherard was traveling north on Interstate 81 near the West Hazleton exit (145) and for unknown reasons traveled through the center median and into oncoming traffic.

Her vehicle struck the big rig and stopped on the shoulder of I-81.

