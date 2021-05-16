Fundraiser for international charity held in York

A classic car and motorcycle show was held in York on Sunday, to raise money for the upcoming Distinguished Gentleman's Ride on May 23.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, an international charity that raises money for prostate cancer research, and men’s mental health, is coming to York!

More than 46,000 people worldwide, are signed up to ride on May 23.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s ride started in New Zealand in 2012, and has since spread to more than 1000 countries.