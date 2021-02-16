Inspired to teach: How Penn State is helping everyone view the COVID-19 pandemic in a different way

Moved by the pandemic and in tribute to a student who died, for these Penn State experts the need to help became a rallying cry to teach

Penn State Professor Frank Ritter and his team of specialized experts saw signs of the pandemic coming as early as January and February of 2020. So, they got to work to do what they do best: teach.

The goal: to dive into the nitty gritty details of daily-life changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in order to give people a new perspective of how to approach their daily lives.

The result: a 202-page book published in December with 10 co-authors that later led to a fully-designed university one-credit course. "Skills to Obstruct Pandemics: How to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19 and similar infections" is a collection of information based on specialized research and knowledge from a team of nearly 15 people that included cognitive and bioterrorism experts along with public health, military, and medical leaders.

"In this course we're talking about the, in many ways the theory that's behind the posters. And, giving more details about the behaviors that people are being encouraged to take," said Ritter. Among the teachable moments, the book and course explain the 'why' and 'how' behind CDC guidelines that include hand washing, social distancing, and mask wearing.

"We've been at that long enough that people are now asking the questions of why and how much and when. And, I want more details and I want to understand how it all works," said Ritter who said the book and course also include details into infection pathways and behavior modifications. It examines everything from how a cough lands to studies on when social distancing is and is not effective.

"Skills to Obstruct Pandemics: How to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19 and similar infections" is dedicated to a student of Ritter's.

"I had a student who passed away due to stress caused by the pandemic and the book's dedicated to him. And, I really wish people would take this more seriously. And, I think that's happening as it's spreading more widely," said Ritter.

Ritter said the group of experts behind the book have distributed 'tons' of copies and hope the exposure and the course will assist the public as they help to navigate the pandemic.

He has already heard from school leaders in the Hershey area regarding the course and from a church in Dayton, Ohio interested in using details for their congregation.

"The reason that I and this team did this is because...we had a pandemic in our town. We had a pandemic in our country," said Ritter, who later added "if you want to help you got to try."