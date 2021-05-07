Inmate dies following medical incident at Dauphin County Prison

David W. White, 64, was hospitalized for 10 days after the incident before dying on July 3.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — David W. White, 64, has died following a medical incident at Dauphin County Prison on June 23.

White had been an inmate of the prison and was hospitalized for 10 days after the incident before dying on July 3. He had been incarcerated since last month on felony drug charges.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick is investigating the cause and manner of death, as well as The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

So far, no evidence has arisen suggesting that White was assaulted while in prison.