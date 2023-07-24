Injured trooper released from hospital, heading to rehabilitation following deadly June shooting

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from June 19.
More than a month after he was severely injured in a shootout, State Police Lieutenant James Wagner has been released from the hospital.
State Police colleagues and Penn State Hershey Medical staff helped give Lt. Wagner a hero's discharge in Dauphin County on Monday.
Wagner will now continue his recovery at UPMC Mercy for continued rehabilitation, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
On June 17, State Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. was killed and Wagner was injured during a manhunt for a suspect who opened fire on a state police barracks.