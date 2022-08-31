Injured Little Leaguer now recovering from home

Easton Oliverson is now back in Utah, and he has a message he would like to share.

UTAH, USA — We've been following the recovery of a Little Leaguer from Utah, and we have another update for you.

"Hi, everyone. This is Easton. Thank you for all of your prayers. Please keep praying for me as I continue to get better."

Easton Oliverson is continuing his recovery back home in Utah.

A few weeks ago, the 12-year-old was in South Williamsport, gearing up to play in the Little League World Series, when he fell out of his bunk bed and fractured his skull.

He's come a long way since then.

"Just so proud of him and grateful for him for his willingness to fight and to compete and helping himself progress and become strong again," said Jace Oliverson, Easton's dad.

Jace says he is one of the strongest kids he's ever known.