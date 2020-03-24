Injured Kennard-Dale High School Football player set to return home after months in hospital

Patrick Maloney, 17, is set to return home after spending months in the hospital recovering from a head injury he suffered in a game last October.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Kennard-Dale Rams football player who sustained a head injury in a football game last October is set to return home from the hospital after months of recovery and rehabilitation, according to social media posts from his mother.

A Facebook post on the Kennard-Dale Rams Football page Monday night says that 17-year-old Patrick Maloney will be released from the Kennedy Kreiger Institute in Baltimore on Wednesday.

It's unclear when Maloney will resume with therapy during the COVID-19 Pandemic, as all outpatient teledoc options will not work for his recovery according to his mother.

In the meantime, Maloney will do things at home as assigned by a therapist.