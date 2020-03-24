Injured Kennard-Dale High School Football player set to return after months in hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Kennard-Dale Rams football player who sustained a head injury in a football game last October is set to return home from the hospital after months of recovery and rehabilitation, according to social media posts from his mother.
A Facebook post on the Kennard-Dale Rams Football page Monday night says that 17-year-old Patrick Maloney will be released from the Kennedy Kreiger Institute in Baltimore on Wednesday.
It's unclear when Maloney will resume with therapy during the COVID-19 Pandemic, as all outpatient teledoc options will not work for his recovery according to his mother.
In the meantime, Maloney will do things at home as assigned by a therapist.
Maloney has been in multiple hospitals since October 28th, when he sustained a severe head injury during a football game.