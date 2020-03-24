x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

Injured Kennard-Dale High School Football player set to return after months in hospital

Patrick Maloney, 17, is set to return home after spending months in the hospital recovering from a head injury he suffered in a game last October.
Kennard-Dale_Patrick Maloney

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Kennard-Dale Rams football player who sustained a head injury in a football game last October is set to return home from the hospital after months of recovery and rehabilitation, according to social media posts from his mother.

A Facebook post on the Kennard-Dale Rams Football page Monday night says that 17-year-old Patrick Maloney will be released from the Kennedy Kreiger Institute in Baltimore on Wednesday.

It's unclear when Maloney will resume with therapy during the COVID-19 Pandemic, as all outpatient teledoc options will not work for his recovery according to his mother.

Post by KDRamsFootball.

In the meantime, Maloney will do things at home as assigned by a therapist.

Maloney has been in multiple hospitals since October 28th, when he sustained a severe head injury during a football game.

RELATED: Injured Kennard-Dale football player making 'amazing progress'

RELATED: Here’s the latest news on Kennard-Dale football player Patrick Maloney’s recovery

RELATED: Kennard-Dale football player Patrick Maloney back in ICU, mom says in update