Injured Kennard-Dale High School Football player returns home after months in hospital

Patrick Maloney, 17, returned home Wednesday after spending months in the hospital recovering from a head injury he suffered in a game last October.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Patrick Maloney, a Kennard-Dale Rams football player who suffered a head injury in a football game last October, returned home Wednesday from the hospital after months of recovery and rehabilitation.

A Facebook post on the Kennard-Dale Rams Football page Monday night said that 17-year-old Patrick Maloney would be released from the Kennedy Kreiger Institute in Baltimore on Wednesday.

It was confirmed Maloney was home safe by this video he posted on his Twitter of his dog greeting him after some time away:

It's unclear when Maloney will resume with therapy during the COVID-19 Pandemic, as all outpatient teledoc options will not work for his recovery according to his mother.

In the meantime, Maloney will do things at home as assigned by a therapist.