Prices for auto parts climb, as inflation reaches 30-year high

In the past year, one Central Pennsylvania mechanic says he's seen a price rise in tires, brakes, and rotors.

YORK, Pa. — Nationwide, consumer prices are moving at the speed of light, and mechanics say it's heavily affecting the auto industry.

A mechanic in York county, Michael Rodenhaber, said he noticed a difference in prices last year.

"I used to be able to buy four tires for $800, now it's over $1,000 for tires," Rodenhaber said.

He said parts like tires and rotors have also doubled in price.

"I don't like it, I mean sometimes I have to cut the price down a little bit so [customers] don't have to pay as much, but I'm not getting [my money] either," he added.

Experts say the increase is tied to inflation. According to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national consumer index for October climbed to 6.2 percent, the largest increase in 31 years.

To make matters worse, the U.S. supply chain issues have caused labor at Rodenhaber's shop to take a backseat, as many car parts, among other goods, are stuck on dozens of ships in the Pacific Ocean.

"And it doesn't look good to me, the customer call and say '[the parts] are not here yet, you said they were supposed to be here next week'...I'm not the transporter of the parts. I call and they say they're on a ship," Rodenhaber said.

In addition, inflation has caused the price of used cars to escalate. Economists say the average price of a used car is $25,000 - a major increase from $5,000 just a year ago.