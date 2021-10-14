Inflation causes grocery store prices to skyrocket

The cost of food has increased 0.9 percent in the past month. It's up 4.6 percent annually.

GOLDSBORO, Pa. — Just like most things these days, you’ve probably realized you’re paying more for groceries.

According to a New York Federal Reserve survey, in the past year inflation rose 5.4% -- which is the most in 13 years.

"I'm mad because all this doesn't have to happen, all this did not have to happen,” said shopper Georgy Daugherty.

Some have blamed the surge on the pandemic.

“Millions of people in this country have slowed down, they didn't go out and buy anything and now corporate wants their money back,” said shopper Paul Diehl.

Prices for meats, fish and eggs have climbed 10.5%, while beef has increased 17.6%.

At Karns Supermarket in Goldsboro the demand for products is high.

“We had steaks on sale last week and we had a hard time keeping that here. People would come in and buy bulks and bulks of it,” said Manager Courtney Conrad.

Shoppers feel they're left with little options.

“I don't know what else. We have to eat. We have to buy gas to go places. So we just pay it,” said Daugherty.

Store managers say in the coming weeks they expect the demand for food to increase as thanksgiving nears.