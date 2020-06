Authorities say there are currently no obvious signs of foul play.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of an infant.

On June 14 around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the Budget Inn Motel in the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway in Guilford Township for a report of a death.

Police learned that a one-month-old infant was taken to Chambersburg Hospital by ambulance.