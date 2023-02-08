New indoor pickleball facility opens in Cumberland County

Smash Point Pickleball has more than 25,000 square feet of play.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Pickleball is taking over the national consciousness every year, it seems.

According to Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) Topline Participation Report, pickleball has been the fastest growing American sport for three years in a row.

Now, Smash Point Pickleball opened its 25,000 square foot indoor pickleball facility in Cumberland County. Decked out with eight courts, owners Vijay Varadarjan and Vinay Joshi say they want to help grow the game in south central Pennsylvania.

Varadarjan says that any age group, from 6 to 60 years old, could learn and play the game easily. He even says newbies could pick up the game in less than 30 minutes.

Right now, Smash Point's hours are Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, Varadarajan says he is looking to keep the indoor facility open 24/7 as demand picks up.

The facility is located at 97 Gateway Dr. in Mechanicsburg.