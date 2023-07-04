How Jacobus Borough celebrates Independence Day as a smalltown

FOX43 visited 'BLAST' at Jacobus Borough and explored how the small town celebrates its independence.

JACOBUS, Pa. — Communities across south central Pennsylvania come together and celebrate Independence Day. Residents in Jacobus Borough are celebrating their independence with a ‘BLAST.’

The first ‘BLAST’ event took place almost 60 years ago on the baseball field adjacent to Jacobus Lions Club. The event grew each year and eventually became synonymous with celebrating the Fourth of July.

Though not the original organizers, Jacobus Lions Ambulance Club have put on the event for more than 10 years.

President of the club, Katrina Thompson says ‘BLAST’ celebrates small-town living and is an opportunity for everyone in the community to come together.

“It’s okay that we have some differences. But when you have a small community like this, we leave some of those differences at the gate. We come to celebrate each other, we come to meet our local neighbors, and share similar experiences,” Thompson explained.

The event offers an array of activities, including a car show and a children’s play area. The event is free to attend, but any proceeds earned by vendors will go towards funding next year's ‘BLAST.’

Thompson says small towns like Jacobus are more likely to come together for Independence Day compared to larger communities or metropolitans.

“Not everybody likes to be in a big city, and it is so important to recognize our small local communities,” she said.

Likewise, Lance Beard, a member of Jacobus Lions Club says the event represents how it’s possible for people across the United States to come together and celebrate their similarities during Independence Day.