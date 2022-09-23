Police are on the lookout for alleged nude night walker in Lancaster County

A Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officer spotted the man overnight, but was unable to take him into custody, police said.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for an unidentified nude man.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), the man was spotted wearing nothing but a white shirt or cloth wrapped around his head in Penn Township early Friday morning.

A NLCRPD officer was performing a welfare check for an unrelated incident in the area of East End Drive and Ditz Drive shortly after 2 a.m. when the officer spotted the nude man walking in the distance, the department said.

The officer gave chase, but was unable to locate the subject, according to police.

The subject is described as a white male about 6 feet tall, according to police.

The incident might be related to similar reports of nude male night walkers in the area, police said.