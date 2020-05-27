Former Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy facing indecent assault charges

Shawn Harrison, of Carlisle Borough, allegedly indecently assaulted a juvenile victim that spent the night at his home.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A former Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy is facing charges after allegedly indecently assaulting a juvenile victim.

Shawn Harrison, of Carlisle Borough, is facing indecent assault, corruption of minors, and criminal attempted sexual abuse of children, among other related charges for his role in the incident.

According to the police release, on March 7 in the overnight hours into March 8, Harrison had a juvenile victim visit his home on Spring View Street and spend the night.

When the victim fell asleep on the couch with Harrison, he allegedly indecently assaulted the victim.

After an investigation, authorities found that Harrison had befriended the victim and bought them expensive gifts for an extended period before the assault.

Police say that Harrison was a former Sheriff's Deputy for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, and a D.A.R.E. Officer for Big Spring School District.

He also is known to have been a former Big Brother with the Big Brother Big Sister Program.

Additionally, Harrison also formerly worked as a security officer for Carlisle and Cumberland Valley School Districts.