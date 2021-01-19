Increased security, safety precautions remain in place at PA State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day

Orange barricades and high intensity lighting have been set up. Police presence has also increased.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ahead of the presidential inauguration, security continues to be a priority at our state capitol. The FBI has warned of possible unrest this week.

High intensity lights have been set up around the capitol, along with orange barricades blocking many entrances, and extra police presence.

Out of an abundance of caution, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the capitol complex to close, even to employees, until Thursday.

About 400 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been brought in to protect the state capitol, should any unrest unfold this week. Capitol Police say, there are no specific threats to the PA State Capitol, but an FBI memo warned protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols through Inauguration Day.

The U.S. Postal Service is also taking precautions. Tuesday, USPS will temporarily remove ten mailboxes near the capitol as a precautionary measure to protect property, employees, and the public.

Pennsylvania State Police are also monitoring posts on social media.