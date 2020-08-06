York County bike shop deals with shortage, high demand

Jay Zech, general manager at Gung Ho Bikes in Manchester Township, said ever since the county moved to the yellow phase, the business has skyrocketed.

"We get a lot of our bikes from overseas and the virus hit over there before so it screwed up our supply," said Zech, "You know, it's not just us, it's bicycles in general. It's like bicycles are the new toilet paper. Can't find it anywhere."