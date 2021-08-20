In-person visitation suspended at Dauphin County Prison

Effective Friday, all visitation will be held virtually due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases at the prison. As of Aug. 20, a total of 36 inmates have tested positive.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In-person visitation has been suspended until further notice at Dauphin County Prison, according to a press release. Just last month, in-person visitation was reinstated at the prison when COVID cases were declining.

Effective Aug. 20, all visitation will be held virtually due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases at the prison. As of Friday, 36 inmates have tested positive, in addition to five staff members. Most of these individuals have been symptomatic and are being treated by PrimeCare Medical clinical staff, according Brett Hambright, the spokesman for Dauphin County.

Prison staff are also limiting the movements of inmates to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Hambright said.

“Safety of staff and inmates is top priority,” Dauphin County Commissioner and Prison Board Chair Mike Pries said. “We recognize the restrictions, particularly regarding in-person visitation, are inconvenient, but we cannot put safety at risk.”